CCM Investment Advisers LLC Invests $11.17 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 67,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,168,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ opened at $170.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.82 and a 200-day moving average of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $447.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.31%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.