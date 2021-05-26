CDW (CDW) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CDW (NASDAQ: CDW):

5/13/2021 – CDW was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CDW’s first quarter results benefited from improved operating margin, lower interest expenses and a reduction in effective tax rate. The ongoing digital transformation and increased demand for products that enable remote working and operations continuity plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic crisis are also boosting the company’s growth. It is also benefiting from growth in education and healthcare end markets. The acquisitions of Scalar Decisions and Aptris have strengthened its capabilities and expanded product offerings. Progress in network management, storage management and operating system software is a tailwind. CDW’s core strength of providing best-in-class services and easy-to-acquire technologies will bolster its growth in the future. Nonetheless, high debt load, currency headwind and competition are hurting CDW’s growth.”

5/12/2021 – CDW had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – CDW had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – CDW had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $210.00.

4/20/2021 – CDW had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – CDW had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $188.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CDW stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.63. 5,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,346. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.29 and its 200 day moving average is $151.38. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $105.87 and a 52 week high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,989 shares of company stock worth $1,871,351. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in CDW by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 88,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,694,000 after buying an additional 19,706 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CDW by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

