Celo Dollar (CUSD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $682,315.00

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 26th. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $50.01 million and approximately $682,315.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00079014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00018854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.24 or 0.00959119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,910.76 or 0.09864635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00091209 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 49,998,544 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.