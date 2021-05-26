Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Up 50,425.0% in May

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 202,100 shares, a growth of 50,425.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Centamin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

OTCMKTS CELTF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,173. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. Centamin has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

