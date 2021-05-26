Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.07.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $148.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.38 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 56.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

