CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CNP. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $24.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

