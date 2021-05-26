Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) Insider Oliver Gilchrist Sells 40,000 Shares

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) insider Oliver Gilchrist sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.59), for a total value of £293,600 ($383,590.28).

Shares of LON:CER opened at GBX 740 ($9.67) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 600.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 449.27. Cerillion Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 750 ($9.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £218.40 million and a P/E ratio of 84.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. Cerillion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CER. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Cerillion from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cerillion from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 665 ($8.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

