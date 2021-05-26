Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) to Issue GBX 2.10 Dividend

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) declared a dividend on Monday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON CER opened at GBX 760 ($9.93) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 600.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 449.27. Cerillion has a one year low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a one year high of GBX 760 ($9.93). The firm has a market cap of £224.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.15.

Get Cerillion alerts:

In other news, insider Oliver Gilchrist sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.59), for a total transaction of £293,600 ($383,590.28).

A number of brokerages have commented on CER. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Cerillion from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cerillion from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 665 ($8.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Cerillion Company Profile

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cerillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.