Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.760-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cerner also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.200- EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut Cerner from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.79.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,836. Cerner has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.