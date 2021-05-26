CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) vs. 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Head to Head Review

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) and 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.2% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of 1st Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CF Bankshares and 1st Capital Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Bankshares $102.38 million 1.00 $29.61 million $4.47 4.25 1st Capital Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CF Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CF Bankshares and 1st Capital Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 1st Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

CF Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 36.78%. Given CF Bankshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CF Bankshares is more favorable than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares CF Bankshares and 1st Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Bankshares 31.19% 32.22% 2.45% 1st Capital Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CF Bankshares beats 1st Capital Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and corporate treasury management services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated six branch offices located in Franklin, Hamilton, Summit, and Columbiana Counties; and a loan production office located in Franklin County; and an agency office located in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. The company was formerly known as Central Federal Corporation and changed its name to CF Bankshares Inc. in July 2020. CF Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

1st Capital Bancorp Company Profile

1st Capital Bancorp operates the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents in the Central Coast region of California. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits; and debit cards and check orders. The company also offers consumer lending solutions; business, agriculture and wine industry, and commercial real estate lending products; personal loans for business owners; and SBA and government guaranteed lending solutions. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking, and cash management services. The company operates full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Cruz County. 1st Capital Bancorp was founded in 2007 and is based in Salinas, California.

