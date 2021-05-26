Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $694,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $2,067,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in The Southern by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 31,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in The Southern by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Southern by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 39,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $63.94. 56,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,999,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.23.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,113.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

