Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $774,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 807.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.55.

NOW stock traded up $6.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $485.93. The company had a trading volume of 25,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.07 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $508.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $524.18. The stock has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 645.67, a PEG ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,964 shares of company stock worth $9,148,846. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

