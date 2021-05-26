Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.03. The company had a trading volume of 253,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,026,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $73.59.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 20,483 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $1,484,607.84. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,507,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,325,618 shares of company stock worth $92,550,001. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.31.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

