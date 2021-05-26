Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 54 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,707 shares of company stock valued at $21,677,618 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $708.92.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $698.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $498.08 and a 1-year high of $712.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $662.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $641.69.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

