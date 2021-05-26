Chemed (NYSE:CHE) versus Apria (NYSE:APR) Critical Contrast

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) and Apria (NYSE:APR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Chemed and Apria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemed 15.73% 36.43% 22.20% Apria N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Chemed and Apria’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemed $2.08 billion 3.78 $319.47 million $18.08 27.25 Apria $1.11 billion 0.98 $46.14 million $46.48 0.67

Chemed has higher revenue and earnings than Apria. Apria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chemed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.7% of Chemed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Apria shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Chemed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Chemed and Apria, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Apria 0 0 6 0 3.00

Chemed presently has a consensus target price of $580.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.74%. Apria has a consensus target price of $29.83, indicating a potential downside of 3.51%. Given Chemed’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Chemed is more favorable than Apria.

Summary

Chemed beats Apria on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations. Chemed Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Apria

Apria, Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products. It also provides a range of home medical equipment and other products, and services for patients with home care needs; and clinical and administrative support services, and related products and supplies to patients. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

