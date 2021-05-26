Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) PT Raised to $104.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $84.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $85.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 186.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.