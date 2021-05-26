Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 240 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $706,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.26. 9,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,675. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.11 and a 1 year high of $278.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.88.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

