Choate Investment Advisors Buys 60 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,735,510,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after purchasing an additional 244,861 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4,211.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,127,000 after purchasing an additional 178,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33,574.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $73,427,000 after purchasing an additional 167,202 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $456.98. 3,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $460.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.00 and a 52-week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 38.32%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

