Christopher J. Vohs Purchases 2,500 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Stock

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BRG stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a current ratio of 233.60 and a quick ratio of 233.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 81.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 90.28%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,582,000 after buying an additional 767,102 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 919.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 214,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 193,693 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 351.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 187,012 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the fourth quarter worth $1,594,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

