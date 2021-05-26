Christopher J. Vohs Purchases 2,500 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Stock

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of BRG stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a current ratio of 233.60 and a quick ratio of 233.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.96.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 81.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,582,000 after buying an additional 767,102 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 919.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 214,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 193,693 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 351.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 187,012 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the fourth quarter worth $1,594,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.
About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.
Read More: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.