Chromia (CHR) Price Down 20% This Week

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 31.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a market capitalization of $96.55 million and approximately $204.93 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 20% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00075495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00017880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $372.18 or 0.00964556 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,828.85 or 0.09922962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.