Chrono.tech One Day Volume Reaches $516,981.00 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 27.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for $16.67 or 0.00043542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $11.84 million and $516,981.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00073739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00017824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.85 or 0.00960721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.91 or 0.09921778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

