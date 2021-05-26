CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.78 and last traded at $28.78. 21,994 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 21,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.73.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.52.

CHS Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHSCO)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.