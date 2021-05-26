Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to post $2.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.05. Chubb reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 608.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $11.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $11.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $13.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

Shares of CB traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.86. The company had a trading volume of 60,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,338. Chubb has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.53. The firm has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.68%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $8,863,259. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,693 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,712 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after acquiring an additional 876,961 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,455,000 after acquiring an additional 869,978 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

