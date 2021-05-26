Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 53,283 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,254,298 shares.The stock last traded at $10.04 and had previously closed at $10.02.

CCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Churchill Capital Corp II in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Churchill Capital Corp II in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the fourth quarter worth $3,948,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,536,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $3,367,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp II Company Profile (NYSE:CCX)

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp.

