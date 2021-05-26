CIBC Raises H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperformer” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HR.UN. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.36.

TSE:HR.UN opened at C$15.49 on Monday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$9.25 and a 52 week high of C$15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.95. The stock has a market cap of C$4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total transaction of C$118,441.00.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

