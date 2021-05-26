Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $301,555,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,950,000 after purchasing an additional 640,605 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,809,000 after purchasing an additional 611,524 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,061,000 after purchasing an additional 531,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $63,182,000. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $203.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.95 and its 200-day moving average is $179.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.58 and a 12-month high of $205.47.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.54.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

