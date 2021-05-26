Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,657 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $187.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.13 and a 12 month high of $193.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.61.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

