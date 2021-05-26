Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,803 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 58,491 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 222.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $61.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

