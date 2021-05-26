Cibc World Markets Corp Has $10.13 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 88.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 312,416 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT opened at $253.66 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $115.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.08 and a 200-day moving average of $230.90.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.77%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,374,386 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.