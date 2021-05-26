Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,581 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Discovery were worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 74.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Discovery in the first quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 76.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DISCK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

DISCK opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.35.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

