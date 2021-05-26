Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 67,639 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,639 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in News were worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth $3,730,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of News by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of -295.97 and a beta of 1.57. News Co. has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NWSA. Guggenheim raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

