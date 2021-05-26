Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 9,274 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,274 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.05% of Lamb Weston worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 562,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

LW stock opened at $80.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average is $77.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.