Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Shares Down 8.6%

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.84 and last traded at $65.09. 46,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,179,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.19.

Several research firms have weighed in on XEC. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.87.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.70%.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

