Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

XEC stock opened at $65.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.87. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $74.92.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

