Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,776 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMPR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Cimpress by 337.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 18,980 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,011,000 after acquiring an additional 30,452 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $196,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 33,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $3,286,271.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,223. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $95.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.10 and a 200 day moving average of $95.98. Cimpress plc has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $128.87.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Cimpress had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $578.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

