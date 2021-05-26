Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 79.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $83.39 on Wednesday. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The firm has a market cap of $785.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.03.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 15.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $1,314,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,716.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at $36,515,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Citi Trends by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 48,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.