Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.93, Fidelity Earnings reports. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 3.06%.

CTRN stock opened at $83.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $785.37 million, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.76. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.03.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

In related news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,314,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,716.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at $770,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Citi Trends from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.