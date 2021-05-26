Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Price Target to $34.00

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Shares of MD opened at $31.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $32.71.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MEDNAX by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,731,000 after purchasing an additional 705,924 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in MEDNAX by 19.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,651 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in MEDNAX by 37.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,474,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,875 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MEDNAX by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MEDNAX by 46.7% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,460,000 after purchasing an additional 530,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

