Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.7% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

C traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,685,000. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $160.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

