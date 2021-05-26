Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $46,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $77.47. The company had a trading volume of 368,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,685,000. The stock has a market cap of $160.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average of $65.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $79.28.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

