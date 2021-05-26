Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,105 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,568 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $18,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Argus raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.93.

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.81. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

