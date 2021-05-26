Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 89.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Clene in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of CLNN opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. Clene has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 12.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The firm has a market cap of $567.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.08.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin bought 207,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,996.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,393 shares in the company, valued at $311,944.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Clene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Clene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

