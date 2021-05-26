ClinTex CTi Market Cap Reaches $6.73 Million (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. ClinTex CTi has a market capitalization of $6.73 million and $230,675.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded 39.5% lower against the US dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be purchased for $0.0698 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00075711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00017498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $380.59 or 0.00969415 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.30 or 0.10023858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 96,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

