Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NET. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.06.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $79.59 on Monday. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.50 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.99.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $1,504,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,432.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $523,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,139.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 804,357 shares of company stock valued at $59,288,757 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

