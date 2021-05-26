Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Bank of America in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLOV. Citigroup dropped their price target on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Clover Health Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of CLOV stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. Clover Health Investments has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLOV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $162,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

