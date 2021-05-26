CLS Holdings USA (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) dropped 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 46,126 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 196,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19.

About CLS Holdings USA (OTCMKTS:CLSH)

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. The company extracts various cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. Its concentrates are used for electronic cigarettes vaporization, and pharmaceutical and other purposes.

