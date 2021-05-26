CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNFinance Holdings Limited provides home equity loan services principally in China. It facilitates loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The Company’s primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. CNFinance Holdings Limited is based in China. “

Shares of NYSE:CNF opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 374.80 and a current ratio of 374.80. The company has a market capitalization of $223.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.82. CNFinance has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.21 million. CNFinance had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 3.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that CNFinance will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNFinance during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CNFinance during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in CNFinance during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CNFinance by 74.3% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,393,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 594,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CNFinance by 267.5% during the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 667,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 485,935 shares during the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

