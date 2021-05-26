Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) CFO Joseph W. Jr. Pooler Sells 10,000 Shares

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) CFO Joseph W. Jr. Pooler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,729.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of COHN stock opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $52.70.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.37 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 12.40%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cohen & Company Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.75% of Cohen & Company Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.