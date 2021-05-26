Comerica Bank Has $863,000 Stock Holdings in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 79,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,366,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

NYSE:LFC opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 20.27, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $13.63.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

