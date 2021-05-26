Comerica Bank Sells 1,792 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 108,682 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 52,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

AMBC stock opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.20. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.75) EPS.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

